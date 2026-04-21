Akshay Kumar is owning the horror-comedy genre and the audience is clearly following him into the haunted mansion! Priyadarshan and Khiladi Kumar have reunited after 14 years, and while the nostalgia factor is high, the box office numbers are also supporting this nostalgia theory. The film is going strong at the ticket window.

On its first Monday, the horror comedy has managed to enter the top 10 first Monday ticket Sales on BMS for Bollywood films of 2025-26. The biggest takeaway from Day 4 is the reshuffling of the score card, with Sunny Deol making an exit with his film Jaat from the top 10!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 4 BMS Sales

By selling 126.77K tickets on BookMyShow on day 4, April 20, Monday, Bhooth Bangla has secured the 10th spot in the list of the highest-selling Mondays on BMS since 2025. Until this point, Jaat occupied the spot with 115K ticket sales on the first Monday!

Akshay Kumar‘s horror comedy has shown good consistency at the ticket window since its release. After a strong weekend, the film has passed the Monday Test with flying colors.

Check out the first Monday ticket sales of Bollywood films of 2025-26 on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2: 830K Border 2: 689K Chhaava: 613K Saiyaara: 600K Dhurandhar: 378K Tere Ishk Mein: 167K Housefull5: 144K War 2: 143K Sitaare Zameen Par: 132K Bhooth Bangla: 127K

Akshay Kumar’s biggie has crossed 1.2 million ticket sales on BMS within just four days of its release, including the pre-sales! The focus now shifts to the remaining weekdays. If the film continues to hold steady, it could eye higher rankings in the top 10 list of BMS Sales!

Bhooth Bangla BMS Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the horror-comedy after four days.

Pre Sales: 169.87K

Day 1, Friday: 260.52K

Day 2, Saturday: 385.02K

Day 3, Sunday: 345.66K

Day 4, Monday: 126.77K

Total: 1.28 Million

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 33 (Early Trends): Rocksteady Despite Battle Against Bhooth Bangla – Refuses To Slow Down!

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