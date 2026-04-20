Aditya Dhar has delivered a hat-trick of success with Dhurandhar 2. The spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh is a box office juggernaut. Despite competition against Bhooth Bangla, it has delivered an impressive fifth weekend. And now, the streak of success continues on Monday. Scroll below for the day 33 early trends.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 33 Early Estimates

On the fifth Monday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was allotted 1,532 shows nationwide. It kick-started the day with a morning occupancy of 7.69%, which improved to 14.72% during the afternoon and 13.90% during the evening shows. According to early trends, around 2-2.5 crore were added to the kitty on day 33.

It maintained a good hold compared to the 2.7 crore collected last Friday. The total collection in India will land around 1154.50-1155 crore net after 33 days. Dhurandhar 2 is chasing the domestic lifetime of Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) to become the highest-grossing film in India across all languages. But the dominance of Bhooth Bangla may leave the feat out of reach.

Take a look at the all languages vs Hindi breakdown at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Weekend 5: 13.50 crore

Day 33: 2-2.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 1154.50-1155 crore

Dhurandhar 2 + Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

All in all, just in a span of 6 months, Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh have delivered the highest-grossing Indian franchise of all time. Back in 2025, Dhurandhar concluded its lifetime run, accumulating 894.49 crore net. Combined with The Revenge’s total, the franchise total lands over 2050 crore in India alone. Indeed, the biggest box office blockbuster of all time!

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