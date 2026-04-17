Aditya Dhar is currently the most discussed Indian filmmaker, and the reason is well known. In a span of four months, Dhar delivered two all-time blockbusters of Indian cinema, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, unleashing several milestones. While the first installment raked in fantastic box office collections worldwide, the second installment turned out to be even bigger and is still minting moolah in theaters. Such an epic franchise has helped Dhar achieve a mind-blowing global total!

Aditya Dhar crosses a whopping 3400 crore+ with just three films

For those who don’t know, Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was released in 2018. It amassed a solid 335.99 crore gross globally and was declared a blockbuster. After a blockbuster debut, he took 6 years to come up with the second film, Dhurandhar, in December 2025. As we all know, it was a box office juggernaut and scored a mammoth 1354.84 crore gross globally.

As mentioned above, Dhurandhar was an all-time blockbuster. Two months later, Aditya Dhar returned with Dhurandhar 2, which took his box office game to the next level. Released amid insane hype, the film grossed a historic sum worldwide and is still running. In 29 days, it has earned an estimated 1761.44 crore gross.

Overall, three movies of Aditya Dhar have recorded a cumulative collection of 3452.27 crore gross at the worldwide box office, which is simply jaw-dropping. If we divide it by three, the per-film average of Dhar is 1150.75 crore gross, making him one of the most commercially successful Indian filmmakers of the present time.

Dhar is chasing the next milestone

As we can see, Aditya Dhar’s cumulative gross stands at 3452.27 crore globally, and he is close to achieving the next milestone of 3500 crore. From now on, he needs just 47.73 crore to reach the major milestone. While the distance looks coverable, it won’t be easy to get there. Since Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a good reception, it will definitely harm Dhurandhar 2. So, reaching 3500 crore gross collection won’t be a cakewalk for Dhar. Let’s see if he manages to unleash it with Dhurandhar 2 or falls short.

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