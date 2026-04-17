Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a landmark film in the history of Indian cinema. Backed by strong pre-release buzz and favorable word of mouth, it has fetched mind-blowing collections at the Indian box office so far. Now, it is on track to hit the 1150 crore net milestone, and amid this, it has made history by crossing a whopping 400% returns. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Dhurandhar sequel has set new benchmarks for Bollywood’s spy movies both content-wise and collection-wise. While the first installment made fantastic earnings, earning close to 900 crore net, the sequel went a notch higher, crossing the 1000 crore milestone like a cakewalk and then reaching the 1100 crore mark. Yesterday, on day 29, it concluded the fourth week by earning a mammoth 1138.3 crore net.

Dhurandhar 2 makes history by beating Raazi!

Mounted on a reported budget of 225 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed 1138.3 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 913.3 crore. Calculated further, it equals 405.91% returns, leading to a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office. With this, it has become the first Bollywood spy movie to deliver 400% returns.

For those who don’t know, Alia Bhatt-led Raazi (2018) was the most profitable spy film in Bollywood before Dhurandhar 2 made history in the genre. Made on a reported budget of 30 crore, the film earned 123.17 crore net, thus recording an ROI of 93.17 crore or 310.56% returns. Now, after 7 years, the Ranveer Singh starrer has dethroned Raazi to become the most profitable spy film in Bollywood in terms of box office returns.

Bhooth Bangla to impact Dhurandhar 2

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla released in theaters today (full-fledged), and since initial word of mouth is good, it’ll definitely impact the run of Dhurandhar 2. Also, it is worth noting that Akshay’s film has released with a show count of over 12,500, thus chopping off a large number of shows from the Ranveer Singh starrer. Nonetheless, it’ll comfortably reach the 1150 crore net milestone in the next few days.

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