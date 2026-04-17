Pradeep Ranganathan’s sci-fi rom-com Love Insurance Kompany has completed its first week at the box office. While Thursday brought a minor sigh of relief with a percentage jump, the overall mountain left to climb remains too high. After a promising start over its opening weekend, the film failed to find its pace and has been struggling ever since. Despite the director-actor’s massive following among the youth, the journey towards the Hit Verdict seems impossible!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Jump A Waste?

On its seventh day, Thursday, the film managed to register a healthy 25% jump in collections. While a mid-week jump is usually a sign of positive word-of-mouth, the absolute numbers are still on the lower side. The film recorded an overall 16.4% occupancy across 3,368 shows on Day 7.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Thursday, April 16, Love Insurance Kompany earned 2.44 crore. Compared to Wednesday’s low of 1.95 crore, this jump suggests that the audience is still trickling in, but it isn’t a sign of growth, to be honest!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 7.05 crore

Day 2: 7.95 crore

Day 3: 7.5 crore

Day 4: 3 crore

Day 5: 4.15 crore

Day 6: 1.95 crore

Day 7: 2.44 crore

Total: 34.04 crore

Mounted on a reported budget of 60 crore, the film has only managed a 56% budget recovery after one full week. With a current total of 34.04 crore, the film is still 25.96 crore away from recovering its entire budget at the box office. Given that big-ticket releases often see a reduction in screen count in their second week, the path to the 60-crore mark looks like a very tough mission for Pradeep Ranganathan!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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