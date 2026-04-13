Pradeep Ranganathan has established himself as one of the most bankable faces of Kollywood among the new generation of actors. He has delivered three back-to-back successful films, and now his latest release, Love Insurance Company, has performed well in its first weekend at the Indian box office. However, emerging as a clean hit won’t be that easy this time, as the budget is considerably higher than that of Pradeep’s previous films. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is the budget of Love Insurance Kompany?

Love Insurance Kompany is Pradeep’s most expensive movie to date. While there’s no official confirmation of the budget, the reported cost is 60 crore. For those who don’t know, Pradeep’s last film was Dude, which was reportedly made on a budget of 35 crore. If a comparison is made, his latest release was made with 71.42% budget compared to Dude.

How much does Love Insurance Kompany need to become a clean hit?

Mounted on a budget of 60 crore, Love Insurance Kompany must earn 60 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and save itself from being a failure. To secure a hit verdict, the film must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 120 crore. Achieving such a collection is really tough, considering the film has received mixed reactions from critics and audiences.

Since Pradeep Ranganathan has already achieved 100 crore net collections with Dragon, he can pull off the feat yet again with Love Insurance Kompany. So, scoring 120 crore net and becoming a clean hit could be accomplished if the film maintains a stronghold at the Indian box office. It’ll be interesting to see how much the film is affected by the mixed reception.

More about the film

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany also stars SJ Suryah, Krithi Shetty, and Seeman in key roles. It is produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It released in theaters on April 10, in Tamil and Telugu.

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