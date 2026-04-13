Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap, has concluded its first weekend at the Indian box office with little impact. It registered a decent start, and afterward, the much-needed jump was missing. There was some growth on the second day, followed by a flat Sunday. Overall, in the first three days, the film has recovered almost 32% of the budget, which is decent, but there’s a long way to go. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dacoit earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The romantic action thriller opened at 6.55 crore, followed by 6.85 crore on day 2. On day 3, it scored 6.4 crore, and as expected, there was a dip in night occupancy. Overall, it has scored an estimated 19.8 crore net (Telugu and Hindi) at the Indian box office during the first weekend, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 23.36 crore. It had the potential to go above 25 crore net in the opening weekend, but mixed word of mouth restricted its growth.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 6.55 crore

Day 2 – 6.85 crore

Day 3 – 6.4 crore

Total – 19.8 crore

Budget and recovery of Dacoit

Dacoit was reportedly made on a budget of 62 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 19.8 crore net so far. So, in the first three days, the film has recovered 31.94% of the budget. To enter the safe zone, it must earn 62 crore net, which won’t be easy. Considering the mixed reception, the film might see a big drop today, on day 4, which will be an alarming sign.

The performance over the entire opening week will be crucial in deciding the film’s fate at the Indian box office. At present, it seems the film is in a danger zone and might fail to recover its budget.

Box office summary:

Budget – 62 crore

India net collection – 19.8 crore

Recovery – 31.94%

Deficit – 42.2 crore

Deficit% – 68.06%

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