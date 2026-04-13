Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release, Dhurandhar 2, is enjoying a glorious run at the overseas box office. Aditya Dhar’s directorial has entered the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. There’s another reason to celebrate as Ranveer Singh starrer now ties with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Scroll below for a detailed report.

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 25

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has collected 412 crore gross at the overseas box office in 25 days. It added 3 crore to the kitty on the fourth Sunday, concluding the weekend on a fantastic note. It is now facing competition from domestic and international releases such as Dacoit, Hoppers, and Project Hail Mary, among others.

Ranveer Singh starrer is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 overseas. It is continuing the legacy of the OG Dhurandhar, which remained the highest Indian grosser of 2025. Aditya Dhar’s first film accumulated 299.35 crore gross in its lifetime. The sequel has achieved all new heights with its entry into the 400 crore club.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge beats Pathaan

Another moment of celebration for Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan co-starrer. Dhurandhar 2 is now neck-to-neck with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan, which concluded its overseas run at 412 crore. Today, the spy action thriller will officially surpass Siddharth Anand’s directorial. Post that, it will compete against Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (482.54 crore). It needs 70.54 crore more in the kitty, which will be a challenging feat.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross collection):

Dangal – 1521 crore Secret Superstar – 822.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crore Pathaan – 412 crore | Dhurandhar 2 – 412 crore (25 days) Jawan – 406 crore Andhadhun – 361 crore PK – 342.5 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Animal – 257 crore Dhoom 3 – 229 crores

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