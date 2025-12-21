Bajrangi Bhaijaan isn’t just a film—it’s an emotion that still hits hard years after its release. Directed by Kabir Khan and powered by Salman Khan’s career-defining performance, the 2015 blockbuster remains one of Indian cinema’s most loved stories. But here’s a surprising twist: before Salman ever became Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, the role was first offered to none other than Aamir Khan.

Yes, you read that right. One of Bollywood’s most iconic characters could’ve had a completely different face. Known for his razor-sharp script sense, Aamir Khan was approached for Bajrangi Bhaijaan early on—but instead of jumping in, he made a call that would change the film’s destiny forever. What made Mr. Perfectionist step away from a sure-shot classic?

Aamir Khan Opened Up About The Films He Rejected

In an interview with Mashable India, Aamir Khan was quizzed about the films he rejected over the years. When he was asked about the 2000 film Josh, he revealed that he never rejected Josh and chose not to elaborate further. Talking about Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Aamir clarified that he was never approached for the film and also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan was always destined to star in it.

Aamir Khan Revealed Bajrangi Bhaijaan Was Offered To Him

Further speaking about Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Mr. Perfectionist said, “Bajrangi mere pass aayi thi. Yeh bhi sachai meri appreciate karo ki kahani sunke maine Vijayendra ji (writer) ko bola, ‘Sir, isme Salman ko hona chahiye.’ He continued, “Toh ultimately woh (writer) Salman ke pass nahi gaye, woh gaye Kabir Khan (director) ke pass. And then Kabir went to Salman. But that was my first response when the script came to me.” I said, ‘Nahi I am not doing it. You should talk to Salman.’

More About Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan marked his big-screen debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 and has completed over three decades in Bollywood. Some of his best performances include Lagaan, Raja Hindustani, and Dangal, among others. On the work front, he was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh. Aamir is gearing up for his upcoming release as producer of Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol. He also made headlines for the sequel to the blockbuster film 3 Idiots with the original star cast.

