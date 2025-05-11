Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the epic films of Bollywood to come out in the last decade. The heartful performance of Salman Khan combined with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s eternally quirky Chand Nawab render the film an absolute jackpot both critically and commercially.

So, naturally, the excitement reached new heights among fans when the rumor mills started churning chatter about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. But will Nawaz return as the beloved Pakistani reporter? Here’s what the actor has to say!

“Main Pehle Mein Tha, Toh Mujhe Bhi Lo?” Nawazuddin Doesn’t Think So

In an open interview with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed he has not received any word regarding the sequel. “I don’t have any idea if a sequel is even happening,” he explained.

When asked if he would like to return as Chand Nawab, Nawaz was clear: “It (the decision to cast him) depends on them (the makers). I cannot be ‘main first mein tha toh mujhe bhi lo’. It doesn’t work like that. Agar unki zaroorat hogi, toh hum haazir ho jayenge.”

Which roughly translates to, “It (the decision to cast him) depends on them (the makers). I can’t say, ‘I was the first part, so take me in the second part too.’ It doesn’t work like that. If they need me, then I’ll be available.”

The actor added that roles should be driven by the script, not by expectations. His statement reflects not just humility but a grounded understanding of the film industry.

For the unversed, Nawaz played Chand Nawab, a Pakistani news reporter, in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, who helps Salman’s character reach the little girl Munni’s home. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, was released on July 17, 2015.

Salman Khan & Vijayendra Prasad Discuss Sequel, But Cast Still Under Wraps

Earlier reports hinted that Salman Khan had met with the film’s writer, V. Vijayendra Prasad, to discuss a possible storyline for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sources also hinted at director Kabir Khan joining the conversation, though nothing official has been announced.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin was recently seen in Costao, a film based on the life of Goa’s customs officer Costao Fernandes. The movie dropped on ZEE5 on May 1, 2025.

