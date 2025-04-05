Salman Khan fans are in for a treat as speculation heats up around Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. While the superstar’s latest film, Sikandar, is currently running in theaters, reports suggest another major project is quietly gaining momentum in the background.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Salman met with veteran screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad earlier this week, and all signs point to it being about the much-anticipated Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Although both parties remain tight-lipped about the details, insiders close to the development hint that the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster may finally be moving forward.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Script Has Reportedly Been Ready for A While

Writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, who penned the original Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has previously confirmed that the sequel script is ready. However, it has been waiting for Salman Khan’s approval. With this fresh round of discussions, fans hope the superstar might finally give the green light.

A source quoted by Pinkvilla revealed, “Salman Khan has met V. Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days back. They have come up with an idea, and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Moreover, there is a chance of possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan, the trio is coming together. However, nothing has been finalized yet.”

Will The Original Team Return?

The other big question is if Kabir Khan will return to direct. While nothing has been confirmed, there are reports that a call on the director will be made once the script gets locked. Since Kabir has an emotional investment in the first one, the fans would love to have him back for the sequel.

For the unaware, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015 and received a positive reaction from the audience. The movie was awarded the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards. It is about the life of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, portrayed by Salman Khan, who assists a mute girl in returning to her family in Pakistan.

If Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 follows, it would be a retrograde visit to one of his most endearing performances.

