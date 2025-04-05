Salman Khan’s Sikandar has not met any upward trend since the start of the second weekend at the box office. In fact, the film offers no hope for the upcoming Saturday as well, despite the lack of new releases in the theaters. In six days the film stands at a total of 109.76 crore.

Needs A Desperate 91 Crore More!

Currently, the action biggie helmed by AR Murugadoss needs 91 crore more at the box office to escape the losing tag and enter the success. Any single penny after the 91 crore would account to film’s profit, but nothing before that would make it a success!

Sikandar Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Friday, April 4, Sikandar earned only 4.56 crore at the box office, which is a major drop from its opening day. The film opened at 30.06 crore, and six days later, it stands at 86% drop at the box office, probably one of the highest drops for a Salman Khan film.

Budget & Recovery

Salman Khan‘s biggie has been mounted on a huge budget of 200 crore, and currently, it has recovered only 54.6% of the budget. However, the relief here is that with this budget recovery, at least the film will not fall into the flop category! From here onwards, it would be a battle for Bhai to escape the losing verdict as soon as possible!

80 Lakh Away From Last Losing Eid!

Sikandar is still 80 lakh away from Salman Khan’s last losing Eid at the box office. In 2023, Bhai arrived with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which earned 110 crore at the box office and was a losing affair. His latest AR Murugadoss film is still 24 lakh away from touching this number!

Hopefully, the second weekend does some magic for Bhai’s film at the box office!

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Salman Khan’s film below:

Day 1: 30.06 crore

Day 2: 33.36 crore

Day 3: 23.02 crore

Day 4: 11.74 crore

Day 5: 7.02 crore

Day 6: 4.56 crore

Total: 109.76 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (5 Days To Go): Already Beats Veera Dheera Sooran & Madha Gaja Raja’s Openings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News