Sikandar is 8 days away from hitting the big screen, and fans are excited to watch Salman Khan in a hardcore mass entertainer after a long gap. While Salman has done such films in the past, this one is more interesting because it marks his debut collaboration with AR Murugadoss. The man who gave us a different Aamir Khan in Ghajini is now back after so many years, and this time, he has Salman in his magnum opus. So, box office fireworks are guaranteed.

Murugadoss is mostly known for his work in Tamil cinema, where he has delivered biggies like Ghajini, Thuppakki, Kaththi, and Sarkar. Unfortunately, the director has been out of form lately, and it’s been a long time since he last tasted commercial success. As far as Hindi films are concerned, his last film came 9 years ago, and his last success was 11 years ago.

AR Murugadoss’ track record in Hindi

AR Murugadoss debuted in Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s Ghajini. Though it was a remake of Suriya’s Ghajini, it turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Indian box office. Released in 2008, it became the first Hindi film to enter the 100-crore club in domestic net collection. It wrapped up its run at 114 crore net and is considered a landmark film in the history of Hindi cinema.

AR Murugadoss’ next Bollywood film was Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, starring Akshay Kumar. Again, this one was also a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Thuppakki. Released in 2014, the film was highly successful at the Indian box office. It secured a hit verdict with a collection of 112.65 crore net. This is ARM’s last successful Bollywood film.

ARM’s third and last Hindi film was Sonakshi Sinha’s Akira, a remake of Mouna Guru. Unlike Murugadoss’ previous two films, this failed at the Indian box office and earned just 28.73 crore net in 2016.

If calculated, the star filmmaker has a good success ratio of 66.66%, with two successful films and one flop.

ARM to unleash a milestone with Sikandar?

With three films, AR Murugadoss enjoys a cumulative net collection of 255.38 crore at the Indian box office. With Salman Khan’s Sikandar, he can score big numbers, and there’s a high chance that he might achieve a milestone of 500 crore in cumulative collection. Of course, the task is not easy, but Salman’s star power is enough to make it possible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Salaar Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 1: Record Opening For Prabhas, Fails To Beat Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh With 52% Less Earnings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News