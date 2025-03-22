Yesterday, amid a huge buzz, Salaar re-released in theatres. Going by the response in advance booking, it was very clear that the magnum opus would register a strong start on the board, and that’s what exactly happened. For Prabhas, it registered the biggest-ever opening among re-releases. However, as far as beating the topper is concerned, the film failed by a big margin. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 box office report!

Strong numbers in advance booking

The Prashanth Neel directorial was originally released in December 2023. So, within a gap of one and a half years, it was relaunched in theatres yesterday. Still, it managed to generate impressive buzz among fans. It’s also worth mentioning that the film has been relaunched without any special occasion.

Riding on the popularity, the re-release of Salaar enjoyed a rocking response in pre-sales. In the final update, it closed bookings by earning 1.73 crore gross by selling 1.36 lakh+ tickets.

Salaar re-release day 1 collection

While the official number hasn’t been unveiled, it is learned that Salaar (re-release) opened strongly, earning an estimated 3.20 crore gross on day 1. This makes it Prabhas’ biggest re-release opening at the Indian box office. Before this, many Prabhas films were relaunched, but none of them enjoyed such a response.

Among Telugu re-releases of 2025, Salaar has secured the biggest opening.

Fails to surpass Gabbar Singh

With the kind initial response Salaar was enjoying, it looked like a contender to be the biggest opener among re-releases by beating Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh. However, it failed to do so by a big margin. For the unversed, Gabbar Singh (re-release) amassed a huge 6.77 crore gross on day 1 at the Indian box office.

If calculated, the Prabhas starrer failed to surpass it with 52.73% less earnings. Nonetheless, the film is off to an impressive start, and it’ll be interesting to see if it maintains the momentum.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

