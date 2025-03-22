The Chinese feature Ne Zha 2 still has quite a bit of juice left in it and has crossed another glorious mark worldwide. The film is close to hitting a significant milestone at the box office in North America. It has completed 52 days at the box office and collected another set of winning numbers on its 8th Friday. It has entered the top five all-time highest-grossing films worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has created history with its unbelievable box office performance. It has outgrossed Marvel movies and every movie that came out after it in China. Captain America 4 did not perform so well at the Chinese box office as this animated feature overshadowed it. It is still a juggernaut there and has mostly been earning more than $1 million during his dailies. The exhibitors are keen to find out whether it will be able to beat the global run of James Cameron‘s classic epic Titanic.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, the Ne Zha sequel collected another glorious $2.1 million over 117K screenings at the box office in China. It dropped by 36.8% from last Friday on its 8th Friday. However, it is still a winning collection for the animated feature Ne Zha 2 since many movies drop below $1 million by this point in time.

Ne Zha 2 has collected $2.06 billion from China alone, and the worldwide cume has hit the $2.1 billion mark. It is the first time any animated feature or non-English language film has been achieved in the history of cinema. The Ne Zha sequel has collected $1.1 million in pre-sales for today, its 8th Saturday, and is playing over 125K screenings. The exhibitors added 8K more screenings from yesterday.

The film achieved this in 52 days and will complete eight full weeks this upcoming Tuesday. It stayed isolated at #1 in the box office chart in China.

In the United States, Ne Zha 2 has collected $19.62 million and might cross the $20 million mark this weekend. The Ne Zha sequel is behind Titanic’s $2.26 billion global haul, which is at #4 on the all-time grosser list. The Chinese feature surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ global total to become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

The Chinese feature Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Salaar Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Prabhas’s Roar Couldn’t Reach 476% Higher Ticket Sales Of Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release On BMS!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News