Prabhas’s re-release Salaar, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has failed to beat the best on its opening day at the box office. The action thriller, which arrived in December 2023 and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, was expected to roar, but the roar was not loud enough!

The action thriller helmed by Prashanth Neel could not enter even the top 5 ticket pre-sales for Indian re-releases, while it managed to claim the fourth spot in the list of best ticket pre-sales for Telugu re-releases! Even there, Prabhas could not enter the top 3.

Salaar Re-Release Box Office Day 1 Ticket Sales

With the re-release, Salaar registered a ticket sale of 26.35K on BMS. This is much lower than the re-releases of 2025. In fact, one of the roaring Indian re-releases this year was Sanam Teri Kasam, and Prabhas’s film could not even touch the day 1 ticket sales of Harshvardhan’s film!

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Ticket Sales Day 1

On the opening day, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release registered a ticket sale of 152K on day 1. This is almost 476% higher than Prabhas’s magnum opus, which was the most talked about film of 2023.

Check out the ticket sales of Salaar’s re-release on BMS.

13 Mar: 25.67K

14 Mar: 9.42K

15 Mar: 7.16K

16 Mar: 6.87K

17 Mar: 6.93K

18 Mar: 9.14K

19 Mar: 11.3K

20 Mar: 25.34K

21 Mar: 26.35K (opening day)

(opening day) Total: 128.18K

Salaar Box Office

In its initial run at the Indian box office, Salaar wrapped up its lifetime run at 407 crore net. Meanwhile, it earned 615.26 crore at the box office worldwide. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is rated 6.6 on IMDb, and the official synopsis says, “The fate of a violently contested kingdom hangs on the fraught bond between two friends-turned-foes in this saga of power, bloodshed, and betrayal.”

