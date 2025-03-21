Rashmika Mandanna is giving Bollywood actresses a run for their money. She’s delivered back-to-back hits with Animal and Chhaava. In exactly 9 days, she’s arriving on the big screens again with Salman Khan’s Sikandar. But will it turn out to be her most profitable Hindi film? Scroll below for an interesting box office analysis.

Rashmika made her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye (2022). Unfortunately, the family comedy-drama failed to attract footfalls and was declared a theatrical flop. Her second outing in Hindi cinema was Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. After multiple delays, it was directly released on Netflix but received mixed reviews. Ever since Mandanna seems to have reworked her script choices, and the tables have turned!

Rashmika Mandanna’s Most Profitable Hindi Film

Most must have guessed that Rashmika Mandanna’s most profitable Hindi film is Chhaava. Made on a budget of only 130 crores, the Vicky Kaushal co-starrer has earned 585.81 crores at the Indian box office (all languages included). The current ROI stands at 350.62% and mind you, the historical action film is yet to conclude its theatrical run.

Chhaava had long ago surpassed the profits earned by Animal, which enjoyed profits of 177% in its lifetime run.

Sikandar vs Animal vs Chhaava

As per multiple reports, Sikandar is made on a staggering budget of 200 crores. In order to achieve over 350% profits, Salman Khan starrer will have to earn at least 900 crores at the Indian box office. This will be impossible since the highest a Bollywood film has earned is 640.42 crores (Jawan). The Eid 2025 release will really have to be out of the box and unlock new historical milestones in Hindi cinema to achieve the feat.

But there is a high probability that Chhaava will continue to remain Rashmika Mandanna’s most profitable Hindi film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

