There’s a lot of suspense around the release date of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. While the makers have officially confirmed the arrival on Eid, the specific date hasn’t been revealed yet. However, even before the release date is out, reports suggest that the magnum opus is likely to have premiere shows in North America (USA and Canada). If premieres are happening, it has the challenge of raking in strong numbers, as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has set the standard too high.

Salman Khan’s second film to have premieres

The practice of arranging premieres is more seen in south films. Down south, almost every film enjoys premieres before its release. Even in Bollywood, some films have witnessed premiere shows before the full-fledged release lately. Tiger 3 is one such film that had its premieres in selected territories. So, for Salman, this will be his second film to have premiere shows before the actual release.

Sikandar to repeat the magic of Animal?

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest Bollywood stars overseas. Over the years, he has delivered several big hits internationally. Even his last theatrical release, Tiger 3, performed well. Now, with Sikandar, he is looking for another big hit. As far as premieres in North America are concerned, things are looking good for the action entertainer.

The buzz for Sikandar is good, but it needs to step up its game if it wants to join Animal in achieving a significant milestone in premiere shows. For those who don’t know, Animal is the first and only Bollywood film to hit the $1 million milestone in premiere shows at the North American box office.

Repeating Animal’s magic is definitely a difficult task, but if Sikandar manages to elevate the buzz through its trailer, it might give itself an opportunity to join the Ranbir Kapoor starrer in the $1 million premieres club at the North American box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

