John Abraham is arriving on Holi to entertain Bollywood fans with his action drama The Diplomat. Advance booking commenced at limited theatres on Wednesday. The pre-release buzz for Shivam Nair’s directorial is gradually improving. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with his top 10 highest openers.

The Diplomat marks the fifth outing of John Abraham in the post-Covid era. He previously received massive praise for his role as Jim in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. But at the same time, most of his other films failed to succeed at the box office. His upcoming Holi release is also majorly dependent on word-of-mouth.

The Chhaava hurdle!

Releasing on March 14, 2025, The Diplomat will face competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which is strongly dominating the ticket screens despite completing almost a month in theatres. As per the current prediction, John Abraham’s Holi release will open in the range of 2-2.5 crores.

The Diplomat vs John Abraham’s Highest Openers

Unfortunately, John Abraham fans have been wanting to see him in some light-hearted roles. They’ve been craving some outings like Desi Boyz and Welcome Back, but the actor seems to be in no mood. Instead, he opts for action drama, and his upcoming film is in the same genre.

The Diplomat will stand nowhere close to John’s top 10 highest openers. He needs to earn 182% higher than the predictions to find a spot in the list.

Check out John Abraham’s highest day 1 collection below:

Pathaan – 57 crores Satyameva Jayate – 19.50 crores Batla House – 15.55 crores Race 2 – 15.10 crores Welcome Back – 14.35 crores Housefull 2 – 13.70 crores Dishoom – 11.05 crores Shootout at Wadala – 10.10 crores Desi Boyz – 8.50 crores Ek Villain Returns – 7.05 crores

Hopefully, his next outings will enjoy a good pre-release buzz and make a mark among his highest openers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The Diplomat VS Top Holi Openers At Box Office: Will John Abraham Starrer Beat Vidya Balan’s Kahaani To Enter The Top 5 List?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News