To be brutally honest, John Abraham is one of the most inconsistent Bollywood actors. He has tasted the phase of a superstar, but even after so many years in the industry, he has failed to establish himself as a credible force at the Indian box office. In the post-COVID era, he was part of an all-time blockbuster like Pathaan, but again, he lost his momentum in no time, and now, his upcoming film, The Diplomat, aims for a poor collection on day 1.

John Abraham stereotyped himself?

John has a dominant screen presence, which makes a perfect fit for a big-screen action extravaganza. He has proved his mettle time and again in the action genre, but now, he has started looking repetitive. Yes, he chooses different scripts, but the overall outlook of his character has been the same. Lately, he has played a serious role in almost every film, with action being an important element.

With roles in similar zones, John Abraham stereotyped himself, which killed interest in his films among the neutral audience. Even The Diplomat’s promotional material failed to create any impact.

Day 1 prediction of The Diplomat

The Diplomat trailer, unveiled three weeks ago, is a well-cut promo. Without giving away many details, it intrigues, and John Abraham looks in top form. However, since the overall buzz is low, the trailer has failed to create awareness about the film and its release.

The Diplomat releases this Friday, March 14. As of now, the craze of Chhaava has settled down a bit, so there’s a scope for John’s film. However, as far as day 1 collection at the Indian box office is concerned, it will register a slow start. In the present situation, the film aims for a start of 2-2.50 crore net on Friday.

With 2-2.50 crores on day 1, the Bollywood action drama will register the lowest opening for John Abraham in the post-COVID period. Compared to Pathaan’s 57 crores, it is likely to witness a drop of 96-95%.

Day 1 collections of John Abraham’s films post-COVID:

Pathaan- 57 crores Ek Villain Returns- 7.05 crores Vedaa- 6.75 crores Satyameva Jayate 2- 3.60 crores Attack- 3.51 crores

