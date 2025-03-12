Anora achieves a new and amazing feat after being in the theatres for 144 days, owing to the increase in the number of screens post-Oscar wins. The film will soon arrive on its home streaming platform, and with that, it will once again witness harsh declines along with losing theatres. But it has now entered the top five highest-grosser list of Neon at the US box office. Scroll below for the deets.

It is an independent movie, and its success financially and critically means that the audience and critics are increasingly embracing authentic, bold narratives that center on underrepresented communities. Besides getting the most Oscar wins, the film has also generated substantial box office returns. It has now surpassed Neon’s Ferrari and placed in the studio’s top-grosser list.

Ferrari by Michael Mann was released in 2023. It stars Adam Driver as the titular Enzo Ferrari. The film is based on the 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine by motorsport journalist Brock Yates. It also features Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey in key roles. Anora has beaten the 2023 movie’s box office run in North America.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Anora collected a decent $194K on its 21st Monday after the exhibitors added 1,130 theatres last Friday following the Oscars. It witnessed a hike of +49.3% from last Monday and reached the $18.6 million cume after 144 days in theatres, beating the US haul of Ferrari. The 2023 movie collected $18.6 million in its domestic run, and with that, Sean Baker‘s Oscar-winning movie is now the 5th highest-grossing film of Neon in the US.

Anora is currently playing in 1,938 theatres in the United States and is also available on digital platforms as VOD. The movie was released in the US in October last year and will start streaming on Hulu on March 17 at no extra cost.

