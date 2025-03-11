Jeff Fowler’s action-adventure movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, refuses to leave the theatres even after over two months of release. The film is inches from its projected closing collection at the worldwide box office. It had been losing multiple theatres owing to its digital release and numerous other films in the theatres. Scroll below for the deets.

The film started with great momentum and even bested Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King but slowed down after its digital release. It is already the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, and a fourth sequel is already in development. Hollywood star Keanu Reeves joined the cast in a negative role, lending his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog. He became an instant hit with the audience, who praised his performance and enjoyed it.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s box office report stated that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected strong numbers on its 11th weekend at the international box office. It collected $1 million overseas, a decline of -33.3% from last weekend. Thus, it has hit a $252 million cume internationally and played across over 62 markets. Meanwhile, in the United States, the movie collected over $140K, only losing 76 theatres. It is playing in 326 theatres only.

Sonic 3 experienced a drop of -36.8% from last weekend in North America, which means it has hit the $235.84 million cume. Therefore, the film’s worldwide cume has hit the $487.8 million global cume. It might cross the $490 million next weekend.

According to the report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is expected to end its global run at $490 million cume. The film was made on an estimated budget of $122 million and needed around $250 million to break even. However, Jeff Fowler‘s film has accumulated 299.8% more than its considerable production cost and can be called a financial success. It will still earn a little more and might be exiting the theatres with Snow White’s release. It will also arrive on Paramount+ later this month, its streaming platform. Therefore, the film’s collection will once again be heavily affected.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will reportedly start streaming on Paramount+ on February 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 Box Office: Crossed The $150 Million Mark In IMAX Theatres After Beating Dune 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News