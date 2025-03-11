Wicked was released in Japan after a long wait of five months, and it won two Academy Awards in the meantime. Therefore, the film has received a boost as it was released in Japan. It opened at the top but was dethroned by the local movie Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales. The film has surpassed Wonka’s opening to achieve a fantastic feat.

When it was released, the musical fantasy starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande showed a spectacular performance at the box office in North America and worldwide. It maintained a favorable momentum and soon became the highest-grossing musical adaptation of a stage musical, surpassing Mamma Mia! It also outperformed Ridley Scott’s Biggie Gladiator II, which was released on the same day as this musical fantasy in the US. The film’s glorious worldwide collection has made it achieve the 5th spot on 2024’s highest-grossers list. It is now winning hearts in Japan.

Wicked made a remarkable debut in Japan, collecting an estimated $3.6 million during its three-day opening weekend. The musical fantasy grossed $1.3 million on Sunday, with a drop of only -2.5% from Saturday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film has bested the debut weekend collection of Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka, which collected $2.9 million. It has registered the biggest opening for a live-action musical post-COVID, beating Wonka.

In addition, Wicked has also scored the biggest opening for Universal since Despicable Me 4’2, $4.3 million last year, and the biggest three-day weekend for Hollywood live-actions since Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’s $7.6 million back in July 2023. It has surpassed a bunch of biggies to achieve this remarkable feat, including Venom 3’s $3.6 million, Captain America 4’s $3 million, Deadpool & Wolverine’s $3 million, Wonka’s $2.9 million, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $2.9 million, Oppenheimer‘s $2.5 million, Dune 2 and Aquaman 2′ $1.7 million and Barbie’s $1.5 million.

Wicked, released in Japan on March 7, has collected $473.18 million in the US and $733.65 million worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

