The Chinese juggernaut is the first animated feature to enter the top 10 IMAX grossers, and it achieved that last month. It is now determined to enter the top 5 as it surpassed Dune 2 IMAX collections this weekend worldwide. The film, despite slowing down and losing screens, is raking in unprecedented numbers at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is now set to open in more than thirty-five places in Europe, starting with the United Kingdom. This weekend, it surpassed Avengers: Infinity War’s worldwide haul of $2.05 billion, becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of all time in just forty days of its release.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected $150.6 million in IMAX theatres this weekend. It crossed the $150 million milestone in IMAX theatres globally and surpassed Dune 2’s IMAX collections. The Chinese feature is now the sixth highest-grossing film of all time in IMAX. The Ne Zha sequel is approaching 16 million admissions in IMAX theatres alone, becoming the fourth biggest attendance ever for a movie in IMAX theatres worldwide.

The movie entered the top 10 IMAX’s highest-grosser list last month after collecting $131 million from the IMAX theatres. It is the first animated feature to achieve this amazing feat. Due to the film’s unprecedented success, it will be released in France, Spain, Germany, the UK, Ireland, and 32 more European countries. It is already running in the United States.

In North America, the Ne Zha sequel is gearing up to become the 7th highest-grossing non-English animation of all time next week. It has hit the $19.3 million cume in the US and $2.07 billion worldwide. It will soon surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens and enter the top 5. Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

