The Disney feature is one of the oldest releases to maintain still a spot in the domestic box office chart in North America. Despite specific challenges, Mufasa: The Lion King has successfully crossed a major and probably its final milestone in North America. The feature film is available on digital platforms and thus loses theatres exponentially in the US every week. However, people are still keen to watch it on the big screens. Keep scrolling for more.

Although it faces several new releases, it has an extra appeal to the audience, being a family genre movie. If it hadn’t lost numerous screens and hit the digital platforms, then it would have minted comparitively more money than a few of the other movies in the domestic chart. It is really trying to stay in the game for as long as possible.

Mufasa: The Lion King has reached the final milestone at the box office in North America. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals the Disney feature grossed a solid $1.7 million at the US box office on its 12th three-day weekend. The film declined by -14.2% only from last weekend. It might have left the top 5 in the domestic box office chart but not the top 10. Barry Jenkins-helmed movie is at the #8 spot, placed right behind Anora, which collected $1.86 million this weekend. The Oscar winner experienced a hike of +595.3% from last weekend.

Hence, Mufasa finally crossed the $250 million mark at the US box office. It currently stands at the $250.5 million mark in North America. According to the report, Disney’s feature is eyeing a $253 million to $255 million run in the United States. Therefore, this is a significant milestone for it. It lost another 245 theatres on Friday due to the digital release. Internationally, the film stands at the $458.88 million mark, and adding that to its domestic cume, the global gross has reached the $709.37 million mark.

Mufasa is the seventh highest-grossing film of 2024, and it achieved that feat despite having a slow start. The movie is around $5 million away from beating Dune 2’s $714.6 million global haul and climbing up the list at #6. Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024, and it might leave the theatres soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

