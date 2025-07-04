Brad Pitt is back in the spotlight with F1 The Movie, and it’s speeding up the charts faster than expected. Pitt, playing veteran racer Sonny Hayes, steps back onto the track after a long break, and the film’s opening lap has already left a mark.

The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, who made Top Gun: Maverick, launched in theaters with a $57 million domestic debut, the best start ever for Apple Studios.

Global Box Office for F1 The Movie Surpasses $166 Million

As of now, the movie has racked up $166.7 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), giving it a strong position going into its second weekend. It has already overtaken Sleepers on the list of Pitt’s top-grossing films and now holds the 20th spot among all his starring roles. Now, that’s ahead of a heavyweight title featuring De Niro, Hoffman, Kevin Bacon, and Jason Patric.

F1: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $77.3m

International – $89.3m

Worldwide – $166.6m

Sleepers Box Office Summary

Domestic – $53.3m

International – $112.3m

Worldwide – $165.6m

The momentum picked up during the midweek stretch leading into the Fourth of July, which added extra fuel to its box office run. After bringing in over $140 million globally in its first weekend, the film’s pace hasn’t slowed, and projections suggest it could collect another $60 million by the end of the second weekend. That would push it up six more spots in Pitt’s filmography, landing at number 14 overall, Screenrant reports.

Can F1 The Movie Enter Brad Pitt’s Top 5 Grossing Films?

To crack his top five, though, the numbers still need to climb higher. Pitt’s biggest box office hits like World War Z ($540.4M) and Ocean’s Eleven ($450.7M) are still far ahead.

But F1 The Movie is gaining ground fast. If it clears $450 million globally, it’ll pass Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ($392.1m), Inglourious Basterds ($321.4m), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button ($335.8m), Se7en ($328.9m), and several Ocean’s entries.

The real test will be whether it can nudge past Ocean’s Eleven, which sits at $450.7 million. If it manages that, it would become Brad Pitt’s fifth highest-grossing movie. For now, F1 The Movie is keeping its foot on the gas and showing no signs of slowing.

