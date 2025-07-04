Brad Pitt steps into the racing world as Sonny Hayes in F1: The Movie, a former Formula One driver dragged back onto the track after a three-decade break. In the film, Pitt’s character is older, worn by the road, and not just mentoring a young talent on the fictional APXGP team. He is also carrying a little piece of his past in the shape of a playing card tucked into his pocket.

Why Sonny Hayes Keeps a Playing Card in His Pocket

Even though this card isn’t explained much in the film but behind the scenes, director Joseph Kosinski shared that it’s no random habit. It’s something Sonny does before every race and it’s part superstition, part memory and part survival instinct.

Apparently, as per the director, after spending years behind the wheel, knowing that each lap could be your last, builds a need for small rituals that make sense only to the one doing them.

Real-Life Racing Rituals Influenced Brad Pitt’s Performance

According to Screenrant, Pitt himself leaned into this mindset as he stuck to small personal routines during filming, like always entering the car from the left and always putting one shoe on before the other. However, these were not for the show. They were how he got into character and how he felt what Sonny felt.

It is likely that these rituals don’t fix fear in real life, but they help you ride through it.

Sonny Hayes’ Backstory Adds Depth to F1: The Movie

When it comes to Sonny, the card runs deeper than the race. His father was a gambler and he left that kind of thinking imprinted in him early on. The card reminds him of that bond, of bets he made and lessons learned throughout his life. It’s a nod to someone who shaped him and a quiet hint of how much of Sonny’s life has been one long gamble.

The movie shows flashes of his past, like racing for Lotus in the ’90s, then a crash in the 1993 Spanish Grand Prix that cut his career short and the spiral into addiction and broken marriages that followed. So maybe the card isn’t just about luck, it’s about memory, control or maybe guilt and pride.

