Snatch brought Brad Pitt and Jason Statham together in a sharp, stylish crime caper a quarter-century ago. Fast-forward 25 years, and the two are back in competition, not on screen this time but at the box office with F1 vs The Beekeeper.

Pitt’s new sports drama F1, made with a towering budget reportedly touching $300 million, has overtaken Statham’s The Beekeeper’s domestic box office collection ($66 million), earning $72 million in North America. However, it is still trailing behind the surprising 2024 strong performer by less than a million in total earnings.

Recently, F1 delivered one of the most exhilarating theatrical experiences. Brad Pitt flying on the big screen, and it feels electric.

pic.twitter.com/bwo6Rf1jJd https://t.co/jWLBG8wzqu — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) July 2, 2025

F1 Box Office Summary

Brad Pitt’s F1 dives into the world of Formula One racing, with Pitt playing a seasoned driver dragged back into the fast lane to help rescue a struggling team. It opened to a massive $150 million global weekend and has already reached $161 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

F1 Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $72 million

International – $89 million

Worldwide – $161 million

The Beekeeper Box Office Summary

Jason Statham’s action thriller, directed by David Ayer on a leaner $40 million budget, turned out to be a sleeper success and did well enough to lock in a sequel. Although Statham is coming back for round two, Ayer won’t be returning as he’s tied up with a new project alongside Pitt. Here’s a look at the box office collection for The Beekeeper, per Box Office Mojo.

The Beekeeper Box Office Breakdown

Domestic – $66 million

International – $96 million

Worldwide – $162 million

Expose the corruption. Protect the hive. Watch the trailer for #TheBeekeeper directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham. Only in theaters January 12. pic.twitter.com/XGPVSngiFU — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) October 4, 2023

Audience Scores Favor Both Films, But F1 Leads

Audiences embraced The Beekeeper, scoring an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. But F1 has gone one better, sitting at a near-flawless 97% RT score on Popcornmeter. With Joseph Kosinski at the helm, the same director behind Top Gun: Maverick, F1 carries a slick, high-speed edge and has the polish that helped Maverick rocket to nearly $1.5 billion globally (per Box Office Mojo).

F1 is already the biggest theatrical launch ever for Apple Studios, with Warner Bros. handling its global rollout. Still, the numbers will need to keep rising. F1 must pass the half-billion-dollar mark to break even, which means Pitt is banking on repeat viewings and long legs at the box office. If it pulls it off, it might end up outpacing World War Z, Pitt’s current top-grossing title ($540 million), Collider reports.

The race between the two former co-stars is tight for now, but Brad Pitt has taken the lead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch North America Box Office: Disney’s Live Action Remake Surpasses Frozen, Inches Toward Top 50 Spot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News