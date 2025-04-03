Snow White’s poor performance is a blessing for Jason Statham starrer A Working Man. The film has once reclaimed the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. The film by David Ayer witnessed a significant hike at the box office from the first Monday. It collected winning numbers at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more deets.

Snow White witnessed a drastic fall at the box office in North America on this Tuesday, Discount Day. The film has also received adverse ratings, adding to the controversies. Meanwhile, Jason Statham’s film has helped the actor unleash a major global milestone at the box office. His career total box office collection crossed the $8.5 billion mark worldwide.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, A Working Man collected a solid $1.9 million on Tuesday, Discount Day. It witnessed a hike of 45.8% from Monday and has even earned more than The Beekeeper. The 2024 movie collected $1.8 million on its first Tuesday, Discount Day. In addition, it has earned more than Expend4bles’ $1.1 million and John Wick’s $1.6 million. Ayer’s film has thus hit the $18.7 million cume in five days. It has once again regained the #1 spot on the domestic box office chart.

Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, A Working Man has only hit the $16.6 million cume on its opening weekend. Combined with the domestic collection, the worldwide cume has hit the $35.26 million mark. The action thriller was reportedly made on a budget of $40 million, and it is headed to become a box-office success. The film will soon recover its budget and cross the $50 million mark in the following weeks. Ayer’s last film, The Beekeeper, received a substantial 92% rating from the viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, whereas A Working Man got 88%.

Jason Statham and David Ayer‘s second collaboration, A Working Man, was released in the theatres on March 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

