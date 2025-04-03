A Minecraft Movie’s first reactions have been quite favorable, but the real test will begin when it hits the screens this Friday. A bigger spectrum of the audience will watch it, and based on word of mouth, its fate will be decided. However, the industry loves to place their bets on a film’s opening weekend collection, and it sparks hope in the makers, and people who follow box office stories might get influenced as well. The domestic as well as global projection of the film has been revealed. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The exhibitors are witnessing a rough time, but they are hopeful for the upcoming Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer movie. The film’s Tomatometer score has been unveiled, and it is a decent 52% score from forty-six reviews. Tentpole movies like Snow White and Captain America: Brave New World have kept the money flow restricted as they failed to do as much business as required.

A Minecraft Movie is eyeing a strong opening at the box office, domestically and globally. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the film is expected to collect a solid $65 million to $75 million in its three-day opening weekend in the United States. The overseas projection is also similar to the North American prediction. It is expected to earn between $65 million and $75 million during its 5-day opening overseas.

Therefore, the global opening projection for the video game-based movie lies between $130 million and $150 million. This is in line with Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s worldwide opening collection, which collected around $134.1 million. Internationally, it debuted with an estimated $74 million collection, and in the US, it earned $60.1 million. For the uninitiated, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the second highest-grossing video game-based movie. This Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer has the potential to surpass that.

The biggest video game-based movie is The Super Mario Bros Movie, which featured Jack Black’s voice, and this upcoming movie is a live-action featuring Black in a key role. The pre-sales for this Minecraft film are a bit worrying, though, and now it all depends on its opening weekend.

A Minecraft Movie starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and Sebastian Hansen will be released in theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

