The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw EJ wanting to explore his past with Cat, knowing that there is something that he did not remember. Jada helped Shawn move into her home for his recovery, leaving the door open for a renewed romance. Meanwhile, Abe reeled from the return of Lexie.

The drama, the secrets, the lies, the tension, the shock, the chaos, and the changes are about to escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 18, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 18, 2026

The first episode of the new week features Kristen turning to Xander with a proposal. The former is laser-focused on getting revenge on her brother EJ, and her previous plan to target his son Johnny failed thanks to Sophia. She is now moving on to Xander, whom she is hoping to rope in for her plot.

Kristen has a proposal for Xander and is hopeful he will consider it. How will he react to the same? Is he going to agree and risk things, or will he use the chance to gain some benefits for himself? Meanwhile, Brady goes out of his way for Sarah. The two have been growing closer each day.

And while their romance has gotten stronger, so has Brady’s need to be there for Sarah and do things for her. What exactly is he up to this time, and how will Sarah react when she finds out? On the other hand, Gwen vents to Leo. While their friendship is not the same, they are inching back.

When Gwen has a lot on her shoulders, she decides to let it all out in front of Leo. Will he comfort her or give her advice? Will this fix the cracks in the bond? Elsewhere, Stephanie admits a hard truth to Alex. Is this about Joy’s sudden return to town with her and Alex’s daughter, Kelsey?

What does she have to say? Is this new change making things hard for her and Alex’s marriage? And lastly, Chanel downplays her biopsy to Paulina. She is dealing with her health, but she is aware that Lexie’s return has made things hard for her mother. So she does not want to burden Paulina further.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: The Crash Ending Explained: What Really Happened In Mackenzie Shirilla’s Case?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News