Obsession is the new horror hit in town, and it has achieved this status in its opening weekend only. The R-rated horror movie has earned a massive return on its tiny budget at the worldwide box office on its debut weekend, despite tough competition from the studio giants. It has also crushed the industry’s projections for its opening-weekend collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Obsession’s box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

Focus’ latest R-rated horror rom-com has impressed audiences with its content and performances, landing at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie collected an amazing $16.1 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office, more than Trap’s $15.4 million and 28 Years Later: the Bone Temple’s $12.5 million. It has reportedly earned almost double the industry’s projections at the domestic box office.

Worldwide collection update on debut weekend

Obsession has not only impressed audiences in North America but across 34 international markets. The R-rated horror flick collected a solid $7 million over the five-day opening weekend at the international box office. It is more than the Christian Bale starrer The Bride‘s overseas gross on its opening weekend. Allied to the domestic debut collection, the worldwide collection of the film is $23.1 million [via Luiz Fernando‘s report].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $16.1 million

International – $7 million

Worldwide – $23.1 million

Earns 23x more than its budget in its opening weekend alone!

According to reports, Obsession was made on a budget of around $1 million. Therefore, the R-rated horror rom-com has earned 23x its micro-budget at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend alone. Based on the industry’s 2.5x rule, its break-even target was $2.5 million, but it has also exceeded that by more than 20x. Meanwhile, Focus has paid $15 million to acquire the global distribution rights for the film, excluding France, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand. It is one of the biggest hits of the year from the budget-to-earnings POV.

What is the film about?

The story follows a hopeless romantic who breaks the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to finally win the heart of his longtime crush, only to realize that getting exactly what he wished for comes with a terrifying and sinister price. Obsession was released on May 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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