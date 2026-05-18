Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary completes nine weekends at the cinemas, and it has surpassed two major Hollywood hits this time. It lost the 2nd-highest-grossing title of the year to Michael this weekend at the worldwide box office. The sci-fi Andy Weir adaptation has now surpassed Johnny Depp starrer Alice in Wonderland and another MCU hit domestically this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The Andy Weir adaptation has been released on digital platforms, yet it is showing strong restraint at the North American box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer collected $3.9 million on its 9th three-day weekend at the domestic box office, dropping by 38.9% from last weekend despite losing 217 theaters on Friday and facing so many newcomers. It has reached $334.9 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses two major Hollywood hits at the domestic box office

Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary has surpassed the domestic hauls of Alice in Wonderland and Guardians of the Galaxy in its 9th weekend. For the unversed, Johnny Depp starrer Alice in Wonderland collected $334.2 million in its domestic run and has a much bigger IP than Project Hail Mary, thus surpassing a film based on such a classic story, that too so late in release, is really commendable.

Besides Alice in Wonderland, the film has also surpassed the domestic haul of Guardians of the Galaxy, the first film in the Chris Pratt-led MCU franchise. Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy collected $333.7 million in its domestic lifetime. The Ryan Gosling starrer has also surpassed the popular MCU movie this weekend, which once again highlights the dominance of the Ryan Gosling starrer. The 2026 hit is targeting a domestic run of $340-$350 million.

More about the film

The sci-fi movie has collected $3 million at the overseas box office in its 9th three-day weekend. The Ryan Gosling starrer has reached $333 million cume at the overseas box office. In line with the domestic gross, the worldwide collection hits $667.9 million. It is tracking to earn between $680 million and $700 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Ryan Gosling‘s Project Hail Mary was released on March 20 and is now also available for rent and purchase online.

Box office summary

Domestic – $334.9 million

International – $333 million

Worldwide – $667.9 million

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