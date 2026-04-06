Chris Pratt has come a long way from his early days of struggling as a television actor to becoming one of the industry’s most bankable actors. Known for blockbuster franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, the actor has built an impressive career, backed by massive box-office success, brand deals, and voice acting gigs. However, beyond the fame, his financial growth has been remarkable, registering a solid net worth.

From TV Start To Big Franchise Paychecks

Starting his career as a television actor, he had spent several years playing the character Andy Dwyer on the comedy series Parks and Recreation. His breakthrough role was as Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. According to Parade, the first Marvel film paid him roughly $1.5 million, and the movie went on to be a massive international success. Following this, his paycheck skyrocketed for future projects, and he was paid $5 million for a brief role in Avengers: Infinity War.

The studio later paid him $7 million for the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie, according to The Richest. For his seven appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Pratt is estimated to have earned around $20–25 million in base salary, not counting extra earnings like bonuses or merchandise profits. Chris’s salary for the Jurassic World film and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) is unknown, but it was reportedly under seven figures for the first film. However, the actor earned $10 million for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Being part of long-running franchises has given Chris Pratt steady and reliable income over the years. He is likely to continue growing his earnings through similar roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

The Super Mario Success

Following Marvel and Jurassic World success, Chris Pratt lent his voice to animated characters in Mario movies, which also turned out to be successful. He was paid around $5 million to voice the iconic video game character Mario in the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, as per Parade. The film grossed $1.3 billion at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Following the massive success of the first Mario chapter in 2023, the franchise has been extended with a sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, in 2026. The sequel was released in theaters on April 1, and so far it has registered 372.6 million worldwide. The film is still running in theaters and is expected to add more to its total in the coming days as its run continues.

Overall, the Mario franchise has turned out to be a big win at the box office. Connecting well with the audience across age groups, it has added another successful franchise to Chris Pratt’s career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie)

Chris Pratt’s Net Worth

Chris Pratt’s net worth as of 2026 is estimated to be $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A few years ago, he got married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the couple has a combined wealth of roughly $110 million, as per the Times of India. Katherine contributes to the family’s wealth through her work as a published author. They represent a powerful financial force in Hollywood and invest a large portion of their money in luxury real estate.

Real Estate Investments & Donations

Chris Pratt has also invested in real estate over the years. He purchased a massive home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2018. The property was purchased for a price of around $15.6 million. A couple of years later, he listed the mansion for sale at $32 million in July 2023.

He recently donated $100 thousand to the Feed Thy Neighbor program, reports Fox Business. He built his fortune through smart career choices, and he saves his money carefully.

Future Projects

Next year, he will star in another big action movie, and he has negotiated a base salary of $20 million for this role, according to The Richest. His total wealth continues to grow, and he plans to produce more television shows soon. The famous actor continues to secure profitable business deals and wants to build his own production company.

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