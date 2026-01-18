Chris Pratt’s rise in Hollywood has been nothing short of impressive. From starting out in supporting TV roles to becoming a familiar face in some of the biggest blockbuster franchises ever made, the actor has built a career that blends charm, humor, and surprising emotional depth. Whether he’s saving the universe as Star-Lord or delivering quieter, grounded performances, Pratt has consistently connected with audiences. Based on IMDb ratings and fan response, here’s a look at Chris Pratt’s top five highest-ranked movies that showcase why he remains one of the best Hollywood stars.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Release Date : April 26, 2019

: April 26, 2019 Director: Anthony & Joe Russo

Anthony & Joe Russo IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Where to Watch: Disney+ & Jio Hotstar

Avengers: Endgame was the epic conclusion to the grand Infinity Saga created by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the installment, Chris Pratt reprised his role as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. In the story, he is seen grieving over Gamora; however, he also adds humor, vulnerability, and an emotional angle to the ensemble. His arc in the film reflects loss, guilt, and redemption, which adds depth to his character.

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Release Date : April 27, 2018

: April 27, 2018 Director: Anthony & Joe Russo

Anthony & Joe Russo IMDb Rating : 8.4

: 8.4 Where to Watch: Disney+ & JioHotstar

The film is the sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). In the story, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy team up against Thanos to prevent him from collecting all six Infinity Stones. Chris Pratt plays the character of Star-Lord, who plays a crucial and very controversial role. His actions are impulsive and emotion-driven, which adds realism and tension to the cosmic-scale action.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Release Date : August 1, 2014

: August 1, 2014 Director: James Gunn

James Gunn IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Where to Watch: Disney+ & JioHotstar

Guardians of the Galaxy marked the breakout moment of the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He plays the character of Peter Quill, a space outlaw who is raised by an alien smuggler. He adds humor, swagger, and unexpected emotional depth to the film. His exceptional performance made the film one of the classics of the MCU franchises and consolidated his position in the acting industry.

4. Her (2013)

Release Date : December 18, 2013

: December 18, 2013 Director: Spike Jonze

Spike Jonze IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV (rent/buy)

In this sci-fi romance directed by Spike Jonze, actor Chris Pratt played the role of a grounded and supportive friend of Joaquin Phoenix’s character. Though Pratt’s role is smaller in the movie, his character adds warmth and relatability. His character provides a human contrast to the film’s theme of technology, loneliness, and modern relationships.

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Release Date : May 5, 2023

: May 5, 2023 Director: James Gunn

James Gunn IMDb Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Where to Watch: Disney+ & JioHotstar

Plot: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 serves as an emotional and action-packed farewell to the beloved team. The film focuses on Rocket’s painful past, forcing Peter Quill and the Guardians to unite one last time to save him. Balancing humor with surprisingly heavy emotions, the movie dives deeper into themes of friendship, loss, and found family. The actor once again shines as Peter Quill, delivering a more mature and vulnerable performance while still keeping the character’s trademark charm. The film was widely praised for its heartfelt storytelling, strong character arcs, and satisfying conclusion, making it one of the most emotionally impactful entries in the MCU.

Chris Pratt’s films reveal his versatility, from flawed heroes to grounded dramatic roles. These performances reveal why the actor still remains one of Hollywood’s most dependable and most loved stars.

