Matt Damon & Ben Affleck’s latest action thriller, The Rip, is finally out on Netflix, and it’s already looking like a must-watch for fans of gripping, edge-of-your-seat crime thriller stories. With strong early buzz and a powerhouse creative team behind it, the film has been generating excitement even before release day arrived. So, if you’re wondering whether The Rip is worth your time, here are three solid reasons it deserves a spot on your watchlist.

1. Matt Damon & Ben Affleck’s Collaboration

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck boast one of Hollywood’s most celebrated creative partnerships. The duo famously co-wrote and starred in the Oscar-winning 1997 drama Good Will Hunting. They reunited on-screen in 1999 for Kevin Smith’s Dogma, a controversial yet critically acclaimed film. Later, they teamed up again in Ridley Scott’s 2021 epic historical drama The Last Duel. More recently, they collaborated once again in Air (2023), Ben Affleck’s sports biographical drama starring Matt Damon, which was widely praised by critics. With that kind of track record, their next film, The Rip, feels like yet another exciting reunion worth looking forward to.

2. Interesting Premise & Director’s Track Record

The Rip has an intriguing plot: it follows a team of Miami cops who raid a suspected stash house and unexpectedly uncover millions in cartel cash. But as criminals close in and word begins to spread, cracks start to appear within the unit, leading to mistrust.

Adding to the excitement is director Joe Carnahan, known for delivering gritty, high-energy thrillers such as Narc (2002), The A-Team (2010), and The Grey (2011). He has also been involved with television, including directing multiple episodes of the crime thriller series The Blacklist (2013).

3. Critical Reception & Trailer

The Rip currently has an 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. And honestly, the trailer alone makes it look like a fast-paced thriller worth watching. It gives a glimpse of the tension, the incoming danger, and the trust issues that start to build within the team after they find the cartel’s cash.

