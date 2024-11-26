So, Ben Affleck got real in a interview and dropped a truth bomb. He admitted that if he hadn’t split with Jennifer Garner, he’d probably still be drinking.

Affleck has three kids with Garner (Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel) and came clean about how he felt stuck in his marriage. “We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats,” he asserted. “I’d probably still be drinking.” Before you picture a sad Ben drowning his sorrows, he made it clear that it wasn’t just about partying. “It’s part of why I started drinking… because I was trapped,” he explained. The guy was trapped in the parental duty vortex, feeling like he couldn’t leave because of the kids and unhappy in the relationship.

Affleck didn’t throw shade at Garner despite the heartache and scotch-fueled couch naps. Instead, he respected their efforts. “We tried for the kids,” he said, but ultimately realized their marriage was no model. “She’s someone I love and respect, but we shouldn’t be married.” Mic drop.

Affleck didn’t sugarcoat things, either. There were “moments of tension” and disagreements, especially around custody. But deep down? Respect. Ding ding ding—we’ve got a winner. “I knew she was a good mum. I always hoped she knew I was a good dad,” he added. That, folks, is called adulting.

Now, let’s talk about reactions. Twitter lit up after this interview dropped. Some fans were like, “Oh, so now he’s blaming her for his drinking problem?” Others were feeling a bit sad face emoji for Jennifer Garner, probably cringing at the thought of hearing this on the daily. But then, others were like, “Yeah, man. We get it. We’ve all felt trapped at some point.” One fan wrote, “It’s not about his ex-wife, whom he speaks about highly every time,” I’m pretty sure that was a mic-drop moment for them.

And for those still holding onto the “Ben’s throwing shade” theory? Chill. “It was amicable,” someone wisely tweeted. “They both were not happy. Calm down.”

Fast-forward to now, and Affleck is living the love comeback dream with Jennifer Lopez (who wouldn’t be jealous of that Bennifer reunion?). And hey, he’s got a new film, The Tender Bar, coming out December 17. No more couch naps and scotch bottles—just big-screen drama and Hollywood redemption.

So, Ben’s still trying to figure it out, but who can blame him? Even Batman’s got flaws.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Matthew Perry Lost His Short Middle Finger When He Was A Kid?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News