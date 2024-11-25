Nicole Kidman shut down a lazy Tom Cruise comparison while discussing Being the Ricardos, serving up sass and reminding everyone she’s not just defined by her past relationships.

When the conversation veered toward her ex-husband, Kidman snapped, “Oh, my God, no, no. Not.” She said, “That’s so long ago that that isn’t in this equation.” But it got juicy: “I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man.” Mic drop

She was legitimately calling out an entire double standard. Because when it comes to her past with Cruise, it seems everyone’s still stuck on that ‘90s tabloid romance. Kidman, however, is so done with it. “Give me my life. In its own right,” she quipped. That’s her story, and she’s sticking to it.

Now, let’s get to Being the Ricardos. Kidman plays the iconic Lucille Ball, steering through professional drama and personal turmoil with her husband, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). The movie shows how the couple—married for two decades—worked through their ups and downs, eventually splitting in 1960. Kidman wasn’t interested in drawing parallels to her own life. Instead, she focused on the beauty of imperfect relationships. “You can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever,” she said, riffing on the bittersweet nature of love and its lasting impact.

It’s clear Kidman is all about letting go of the past, but she’s also not about to let anyone stick her in the “ex-wife of Tom Cruise” box. She’s carving out her narrative, thank you very much. Kidman also showed how much she’s evolved over the years. She admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that, back in the day, she was more open about her relationship with Cruise. “I was young. I think I offered it up?” she said. But now? Not so much. “I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt,” she admitted. “But I prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach.” And it seems that warmth is working, especially in her marriage to country legend Keith Urban, who Kidman credits for keeping her heart “open.”

So, while Nicole’s past may continue to swirl around her like a hurricane of media attention, she’s living her life on her terms. And if you’re looking for a deep dive into her past marriage, don’t hold your breath. Kidman’s telling her stately, not about her ex-husband.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Devastated On Seeing Singer’s Final Moments Before Death: “It Can’t Get More Painful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News