Yep, you read that right. Nicole Kidman didn’t just miss her son Connor Cruise’s wedding—she was reportedly banned. Word on the street? Tom Cruise made sure of it. And why? Oh, just some classic Scientology drama, of course.

Connor, 24 at the time and a full-on Scientology loyalist like his dad, tied the knot with his Italian girlfriend, Silvia, in a church-approved ceremony. But according to Radar Online, Tom wasn’t about to let Nicole anywhere near the guest list. “Tom is behind this, and what he wants is as good as law,” an insider spilled. Apparently, Connor “worships the ground his father walks on” and would not cross him about the decision.

Here’s where it gets even more interesting. Silvia, nicknamed a “Scientology Princess” (no, really), got Tom’s full approval, and her family even moved from Italy to Florida to cozy up to the church’s HQ. Meanwhile, Nicole? She didn’t get so much as a simple invite.

And it’s not even the first time. Nicole also missed her daughter Isabella’s wedding a few years earlier. Ouch. While rumors of tension between Nicole and her adopted kids have floated around forever, she’s always taken the high road. In a rare statement to Who magazine, she said, “They are adults. They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

For the uninitiated, being labeled a “suppressive person” in Scientology is basically like being blacklisted for bad vibes. It is the same label reportedly slapped on Tom’s third ex-wife, Katie Holmes, and their daughter, Suri.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001 and adopted Connor and Isabella. After their split, the kids stayed with Tom and dove deeper into Scientology. Nicole? She’s kept her lips mostly zipped but has always been transparent about her unconditional love for her kids. “I know 150 percent I would give up my life for my children,” she once said.

So, while Connor’s wedding was all about love, Nicole was left out in the cold—again. Classic Cruise family drama, right?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: How Eva Longoria’s Smart Investment Saved John Wick Franchise From Shutdown!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News