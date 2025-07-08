Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Sekhar Kammula, is a big-budget film released in theatres on June 20, 2025. Like many of its contemporaries, it became a victim of piracy soon after release. At that time, the pirated versions circulating online were of extremely poor quality. However, things have taken a turn for the worse, a high-quality, near-HD pirated version of Kuberaa is now available online, according to M9 News. This development poses a serious threat to both theatrical footfall and OTT viewership.

Kuberaa OTT Release Update

Kuberaa’s OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. Now, speculation is rife that Prime Video might release the film on OTT sooner than initially planned. However, there has been no official confirmation from Prime Video, 123 Telugu reports that, as of now, the film is likely to begin streaming on July 18, 2025. However, there is a possibility that it could be made available even earlier due to the piracy issue.

Kuberaa Plot

Kuberaa may appear to be a commercial action thriller at first glance, but the film has soul and depth. It tells the story of a business tycoon who, in his quest to become even richer, manipulates a disgraced yet honest former CBI officer and a group of beggars to achieve his ambitions. The film offers a glimpse into the lives of people who are often invisible to society, the harsh realities they face, how they end up in such circumstances, and how most of us tend to ignore their existence.

Kuberaa Cast And Crew

Kuberaa stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Sunaina Yella, Dalip Tahil, and Bagavathi Perumal. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula, who co-wrote the script with Chaithanya Pingali. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography is by Niketh Bommi, and editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas. The film is produced by Suniel Narang, Sonali Narang, Ajay Kaikala, Manish Vasisht, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Nagarjuna’s 100th Movie Confirmed With Director Ra Karthik? Telugu Remake Of This Tamil Film On Cards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News