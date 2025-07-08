After much anticipation, Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kingdom has locked its theatrical release date for July 31, 2025—but only for Telugu and Tamil audiences. Despite dropping Hindi teaser earlier, there has been no confirmation of a theatrical release for the Hindi version. This silence has led to a strong buzz that the makers might skip the theatrical release of Saamraajya – the Hindi-dubbed version of the film.

Kingdom Hindi Version To Stream Directly On Netflix?

According to 123Telugu reports, the producers originally planned a multi-language theatrical release. However, after facing delays and certain deal changes with Netflix, they chose to skip the Hindi theatrical version. One primary reason for this shift is the requirement of an eight-week gap between a film’s theatrical release and its OTT launch.

Releasing Saamraajya (the Hindi title of Kingdom) in cinemas would have delayed its streaming debut, making it less viable. Since the Hindi version didn’t have strong support from multiplex chains either, the team found a direct OTT release to be the more practical option. Although there’s no official statement yet, it’s expected that Saamraajya will arrive straight on Netflix after the Telugu and Tamil versions complete their theatrical run.

A Calculated Decision Amid Industry Challenges

Tollywood producers have recently become more cautious about pan-India releases. With rising promotional costs and low box office returns from Hindi versions of South Indian films, the risks have become harder to ignore. Several recent Telugu films with high expectations, like HIT 3, Kubera, and Kannappa, failed to recover their budgets.

Kingdom is one of Vijay Deverakonda’s most expensive films, and skipping the Hindi theatrical release seems to be a strategic move. The filmmakers are focusing on regions where the film is expected to perform well. Meanwhile, the buzz around the film continues to grow.

A newly released promo showcases Vijay Deverakonda in intense avatars—as a constable and fierce fighter, along with powerful background music by Anirudh Ravichander. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse and is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. As Kingdom is all set to hit the theaters, all eyes are on how this big-budget action film performs at the box office.

Kingdom Release Date Promo

