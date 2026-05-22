Desi Bling Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, and others

Creator: Different Productions

Director: Charbel Youssef

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: Hinglish

Runtime: 7 episodes of 40 – 45 minutes each

So, once upon a time, India was busy with Ekta Kapoor’s Saas Bahu dramas when Bigg Boss changed the entire scenario! Reality shows turned the hot spot for huge TRPs, and the entire TV game changed with the arrival of reality dramas! With MTV booming, there were a whole lot of reality stars! But then, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions upped the game with a new set of scripted reality shows, and Bollywood wives was the frontrunner. Following the trend are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash‘s Desi Bling. I cannot exactly point out the genre of this film – it is scripted, it is fiction, but it is reality – it is fictional reality!!

The only reason to watch this show is a major guilty pleasure and curiosity! Bigg Boss and Vlogging culture have turned us into gossip mongers who are interested in other people’s lives! The sheer guilty-pleasure curiosity of watching one of television’s most pap-friendly couples play extreme, amplified, and unnecessarily loud versions of themselves.

But to be honest, this is a totally bizarre reality-fiction format where the script is obvious. But the constant manufactured conflicts feel exhausting. The tone of this show swings wildly between a romantic fairy tale and a toxic one without a warning!

Desi Bling Review: What’s It About:

In the era of The Kardashians and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, this docusoap genre has become a massive goldmine. It started with The Khan Sisters featuring Gauahar & Nigar Khan. But Desi Bling attempts a shallow version, in fact, the most shallow version of reality fiction after Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking! The show takes real-life couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, takes them to Dubai amidst the elites of the community, leading to their wedding proposal through heavily pre-written, highly dramatized scenarios and fights. The result? An absolutely unfiltered yet bizarre show!

Instead of giving fans an authentic, heartwarming peek behind the glamorous curtain, the script chooses to play entirely on friction. The narrative centers around Karan and Tejasswi, exploring opportunities to settle in Dubai. They start by befriending the who’s who of Dubai. The show, actually, is just a journey to Karan and Tejasswi’s grand proposal. However, the road to that ring is paved with the most childish, toxic, and manufactured roadblocks one could imagine!

One minute, they are partying, and the next, a minor miscommunication over a dinner menu escalates into a full-blown, complete-episode crisis. By trying to serve both reality and high-stakes fiction, the show fails at both – leaving the viewer constantly questioning what’s real and what’s just bad acting. Actually, the whole of it is bad acting!

Desi Bling Review: What Works:

Visually, Desi Bling is an absolute treat. The styling is impeccable, the mansions are sprawling, adding to the aesthetic value of the show. If you approach the show as a dramatic soap opera rather than a real documentary, it serves as an incredibly addictive piece of TV trash.

Desi Bling Review: Star Performance:

Tejasswi Prakash and her tantrums are undeniably irritating since Bigg Boss, but Desi Bling flattens her personality and spoils it further, turning her into just a gossip woman. If you take a shot every single time she rolled her eyes and yelled Shut up you would be sloshed in only 10 minutes of the first episode!

For a star like Karan Kundrra, known for his mature, suave persona, the show does him dirty. His character frequently switches into a defensive, gaslighting red flag who storms out of rooms the second a real conversation needs to happen. The scripted toxic masculinity will boil your blood!

Desi Bling Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The transition between genuine reality moments and heavily staged, scripted fights is exhausting in Desi Bling. It wants to be a sparkling, edgy show about modern celebrity love, but it ends up feeling like a heavily designed toxic masculinity event. Karan and Tejasswi have a beautiful real-world love story, but this specific fiction experiment reduces their genuine bond to a series of scripted bickering sessions. It’s loud, it’s bizarre, and it might just make you value singlehood a whole lot more!

However, this show is unintentionally hilarious. At one point, I genuinely stopped following the plot and started counting how many times Tejasswi says, Shut Up! Or how many times these people say something so problematic and rooted in patriarchy but do not realize it!

To be fair, Karan does bring charisma. He knows how to dominate scenes, deliver punchy one-liners, and maintain audience attention even when nothing meaningful is happening. But somewhere between the playful taunts and dismissive behavior, the charm starts slipping into irritation once he defends his ‘boys’ and starts becoming one of them, as Tejasswi rightly pointed out!

The much-hyped proposal sequence – currently flooding social media timelines – looks visually dreamy but emotionally hollow to be honest! The problem is not that it is staged. Most reality TV is staged. The problem is that Desi Bling lacks emotional authenticity even within its staged universe.

Desi Bling Review: Last Words:

Oddly enough, the chaos works. It is a guilty pleasure! The show is so over-the-top that it occasionally becomes entertaining in the same way people hate-watch cringeworthy reality television. You keep watching because you cannot believe human beings are arguing with this much dramatic intensity over dinner conversations and misunderstood tones.

Desi Bling follows a palette – Fight – Hug – Bitch – Repeat. Still, it is addictive and exhausting at the same time. The show mistakes noise for entertainment, but will fans enjoy it? Likely Yes!

1.5 stars!

For more reviews of shows on OTT, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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