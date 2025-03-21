There have been celebrations galore for the TejRan fans as fan-favorite TV couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are most likely to tie the knot this year. The confirmation has come none other than from the actress’ mother. Love blossomed between the couple on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. Did you know that in a Christmas special episode of the show, Karan went down on one knee to confess his feelings to his ladylove?

Talking about the same, the couple started growing close on Bigg Boss 15 until the cupid’s arrow struck them. While they were aware of each other’s feelings, they still did not make their relationship official yet. However, Karan Kundrra chose the perfect occasion to do so on the Christmas special Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15.

The episode also had Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa who came as guests. The contestants had to share a special Christmas gift with each other with a special message. However, Tejasswi Prakash got the most special gift of them all. Karan Kundrra was seen giving her a red rose and going down on one knee to confess his feelings for her.

Karan Kundrra could be seen saying, “Inn 12 Hafto Mein Mujhe Apne Bare Mein Bohot Si Cheezein Pata Chali Hai. Mujhe Nahi Pata Tha Ki Ek Ladki Mere Zindagi Mein Itni Difference Leke Ayegi (I got to learn a lot about myself in these 12 weeks. I did not know that one girl would bring so much of a difference in my life).”

Saying this, he gave the Naagin 6 actress the red rose. It was definitely a special moment for their TejRan fans. Cut to today, when Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash might end up tying the knot this year. The couple have proved that happy endings do happen for Bigg Boss couples.

