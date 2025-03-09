Nora Fatehi has redefined dance numbers like no other. Whether it was Dilbar, Kusu Kusu, or O Saki Saki, she’s truly helped Bollywood movies garb a lot of eyeballs. But PR agencies have lately been spreading negativity against her in promoting their own talents. Scroll below to know her brutal reaction.

Nora is the leading choice of directors and individual artists creating their music videos. Whether it is Indian artists like Karan Aujla, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, or international singers like Jason Derulo, the list is never-ending. However, Bollywood has witnessed some other songs like Uyi Amma featuring Rasha Thadani and Aaj Ki Raat ft Tamannaah Bhatia enjoying a lot of buzz.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora Fatehi claimed PR agencies have been trying to drag her down to promote their own artists. She began, “So when they want to market a song, they think, ‘Let’s compare it to Nora,’ and I don’t like that. All of the PR agencies are doing it. A new song is coming out? Cool, so they’ll be like, ‘Nora’s career is over,’ or ‘She can eat 100 Noras for breakfast.’ I know who’s behind this, and I know how much you have to pay to do that. I get a lot of PR packages convincing me to do the same, but I refuse.”

Nora Fatehi added, “I won’t compare myself to anyone or bring someone else down. If a song is going to work, it should be because people appreciate my talent, not because they’re excited to replace someone else—that’s just ridiculous.”

The interview is currently a hot topic of discussion on Reddit. Netizens have been supporting Nora Fatehi and agree that they’ve also noticed such mean comments on social media. Many also began guessing who she was hinting at when she asked the host to “read between the lines.”

A user wrote, “Uui Amma girl…”

“Sharvari srileela rasha and a few more. Had such posts that compared them to nora and “nora career over” comments maine bhi dekhen thee recently,” a user noted.

Another commented, “Tamannah too”

“Raveena ki beti,” wrote another.

Another pointed out, “she is right, that happens”

