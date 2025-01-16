Global sensations collide: Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo set to Dazzle in 2025! Poster Out.

The countdown begins! Nora Fatehi gives fans a glimpse of her epic collaboration with Jason Derulo*

Global stars Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo team up for Snake, 2025’s anthem of the year

Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo’s genre-bending collaboration Snake set to conquer charts*

The wait is over! Global sensation Nora Fatehi has shared the poster for her much-anticipated collaboration, Snake, with Jason Derulo, set to release on January 16, 2025. This powerhouse duo is ready to electrify the global music scene with a track that promises to redefine boundaries and dominate charts.

Taking to her social media, Nora Fatehi shared the first look of Snake with a caption that read, “Snake 16.01.25”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Snake will likely be set in a magical and mysterious world by the looks of the poster and the teaser. The audiences are already intrigued by the first look. They expect a genre-bending sound that fuses Bollywood’s vibrant energy with pop’s universal appeal, highlighting the undeniable chemistry between Nora and Jason, making it a treat for music and dance enthusiasts worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

‘Snake’ marks Nora’s entry into the American mainstream music scene. The collaboration celebrates cultural synergy, blending Jason Derulo’s signature pop style with Nora Fatehi’s Bollywood flair. The intense visuals of the teaser promise to make Snake more than just a song—it’s a global phenomenon in the making.

Nora Fatehi continues to carve her path as a global star. From her collaboration with CKay on ‘It’s True,’ Nora has consistently pushed boundaries. Her partnership with Jason Derulo is another milestone that solidifies her position as one of the most sought-after talents in Bollywood and the international music scene.

Mark your calendars—Snake will be released on January 16, 2025, and it’s set to conquer the charts!

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Gully Boy 2: Not Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt But These Two Actors To Star In The Sequel?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News