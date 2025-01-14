Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his female-centric films like Fashion, Page 3, and Heroine, was supposed to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on a movie about a police officer titled Inspector Ghalib. The two reportedly discussed the project before 2018. however, things did not materialize, and the film never went on the floors. Madhur has now opened up about his plans for Inspector Ghalib, revealing he would like to revisit the script in the future.

Madhur Bhandarkar Is Interested In Revisiting Inspector Ghalib With Shah Rukh Khan

Madhur Bhandarkar recently had an interview with Pinkvilla, where he talked about his shelved film that was supposed to star Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker said Inspector Ghalib has a beautiful concept and he always wanted to make it. “Woh rakhi hai picture. (I have kept that script) It was a very good script. I have always wanted to make that film, and it was a beautiful subject. It’s about a cop in UP. Woh world achha tha (The setting of the film was good).”

Talking about the reasons behind why the movie got shelved, Madhur said, “Hua nahi wo. Pandemic aa gaya, then we lost contact. Aur fir maine aise hi rakhi script. (It couldn’t happen. The pandemic came, and we lost contact. And then I just kept that script aside).” However, the director said he would want to make Inspector Ghalib one day as it has an amazing concept with an action-packed narrative. “I’ll work on it. I may revive it someday when I feel I should make Inspector Ghalib. Definitely main banaunga. (Definitely, I will make it),” he concluded.

While Inspector Ghalib is not in the works for now, Madhur does have some interesting stories in mind. He is currently working on two projects: a film based in Mumbai and another based on the wives of superstars, Wives of Bollywood. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently filming for King, co-starring his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Siddharth Anand. The superstar will also start work on the Pathaan sequel in the future.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Gully Boy 2: Not Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt But These Two Actors To Star In The Sequel?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News