Rohit Shetty is one of the most famous directors in the Indian cinema. He is known for making movies that are loved by the fans and turn out to be blockbusters for the producers as well. Almost all his movies have fared well at the box office. Known for his high-octane action dramas and blockbusters, he surprised fans with his 2022 film Cirkus, which turned out to be a rare commercial failure in his career.

Starring Ranveer Singh, the film grossed a modest ₹61.47 crore, far below the expectations from the director of the Golmaal and Singham franchises. However, recent revelations shed new light on the purpose behind this project. According to Yunus Sajawal, the writer of Cirkus, the film was never about making a profit.

Rohit Shetty wanted to make Crew due to the livelihood of his crew members

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Yunus Sajawal, the writer of the film Cirkus revealed how Rohit Shetty turned an otherwise bleak period into a source of hope for his crew. When it became evident that the pandemic would prolong disruptions, Shetty planned an indoor film to keep his team employed. “He said, ‘If I don’t work for two years, I’ll manage, but how will my unit survive?’” Sajawal shared.

The filmmaker booked Mehboob Studios in advance, ensuring all safety protocols like vaccinations and health checkups were in place. With stringent restrictions limiting on-set capacity, Shetty implemented a rotation policy to keep all 500 workers engaged and paid for four months. Even when no filming occurred, salaries were ensured to all the 500 workers. Despite the film’s underwhelming performance, Shetty has refrained from revealing his selfless gesture.

The writer further continued in the interview, “So, he basically made that film only for his unit. He said something really nice, ‘Main do saal kaam nahi karunga toh chal jaayega. Mere unit waalon ka ghar kaise chalega? (It won’t affect me if I don’t work for two years, but what about my unit)? Because, no one was working due to COVID and were only exhausting their savings. Hence, he wanted to make a studio based film so that the unit’s family and house can keep running smoothly.”

