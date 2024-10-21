There have been a series of Dussehra disappointments at the Indian box office. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Jigra, and Vettaiyan have all performed underwhelmingly. But the Hindi box office is expected to be set on fire with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali. Rohit Shetty reacts to casting six superstars in his Avengers of cop universe!

Singham Again Cast

Rohit Shetty has created a commercial potboiler, a full-fledged starry affair. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor reprise their leading role. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will mark special appearances as Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively. Deepika Padukone will debut as Lady Singham. Tiger Shroff joins the bandwagon as ACP Satya, along with Arjun Kapoor, the lead antagonist. Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari, and Dayanand Shetty will feature in supporting roles.

Rohit Shetty reacts to casting six superstars

Singham Again director has done the impossible, bringing together multiple superstars in the same frame, and of course, it wasn’t easy. Talking about the same, Rohit Shetty told Rajeev Masand, “It was crazy. Not handling them but keeping the budget and everything else in mind. It was difficult as far as the production was concerned. We had a team of around 1000 people in the climax.”

Rohit Shetty also clarified that there was no beef on set as Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and the other actors are all friends and get along really well. He also teased fans about the climax and said, “I’m really proud of it; it has turned out really well.”

What is the budget of Singham Again?

The producers are yet to confirm the exact budget but the cop film is reportedly been made at an estimated cost of 250 crores. This means, it must earn 500 crores at the box office, to achieve the hit status.

