This Diwali will witness a high-voltage battle between two threequels of Bollywood. Yes, it’s going to be Singham Again versus Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films are backed by popular franchises and have the potential to run riot at the Indian box office. However, at least by the first look and all the cameos, the Ajay Devgn starrer seems to be taking the lead. And if all goes well, then the biggie will help the actor beat Akshay Kumar in Star Ranking!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Ajay Devgn’s current status in Star Ranking

2023 has been a mixed bag so far for Ajay Devgn, as after the big success of Shaitaan, his Maidaan tanked badly at the box office. With Shaitaan’s 100 crore club entry, the actor was credited with 100 points, which pushed his tally to 1600 points. Now, with Singham Again being a potential blockbuster, Ajay will aim to score high in Star Ranking.

Akshay Kumar is in danger?

Akshay Kumar currently stands at a total of 1900 points in Star Ranking and is holding the 3rd position after Salman Khan (2750 points) and Shah Rukh Khan (2350 points). Now, if Singham Again manages to enter the 300 crore club at the Indian box office, Ajay Devgn will get 300 points, and his tally will move up to 1900 points.

Though Ajay and Akshay will share equal points, the former will be placed higher in the 3rd position as he’ll have one 300-crore grosser in the kitty, while Akshay has no 300-crore grosser.

To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Martin Box Office Collection Day 9: Dhruva Sarja Starrer Fails To Touch The 20 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News