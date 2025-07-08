Kajol’s Maa began its box office journey on a promising note. Unfortunately, it now has to overcome multiple strong competitors, such as Sitaare Zameen Par and Metro In Dino. The mythological horror film is now only 5.60 crores away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for day 11 box office updates!

How much has Maa earned in India in 11 days?

The ticket windows are congested due to the arrival of Hollywood biggies like F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth, along with Bollywood releases. Brad Pitt and Scralett Johansson’s films are also roaring loud which is visibly impacting the domestic releases. On day 11, Maa raked in only 1 crore. This is the biggest fall the film has witnessed since its big release on June 27, 2025.

The 11-day total in India concludes around 35.13 crore net, which is about 41.45 crores in gross earnings. Maa is now inching towards the 50 crore mark, but it must maintain a good hold, or the milestone will become a far-fetched dream!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 28.13 crores

Weekend 2: 6 crores

Day 11: 1 crore*

Total: 35.13 crores*

Maa set to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 in India

Kajol starrer will soon surpass The Diplomat at the Indian box office. John Abraham starrer concluded its lifetime at 47.30 crores. This means Maa only needs 5.60 crores to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collections):

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Housefull 5: 198.07 crores* Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 149.92 crores* Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Jaat: 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores The Diplomat: 40.73 crores

Maa Box Office Summary (11 days)

India net: 35.13 crores*

India gross: 41.45 crores

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

